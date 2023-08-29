U.S. News & World Report has ranked Greely High School the top high school in Maine for the fourth year in a row.

SAD 51 Superintendent Jeff Porter called the ranking an honor for PreK-12 students, staff and families, as well as for the entire Cumberland and North Yarmouth community.

Greely was ranked first based on college readiness, college curriculum opportunities, state assessment performance and state assessment proficiency.

The rankings, released Tuesday, placed Greely at 571 out of 25,000 U.S. high schools reviewed this year.

