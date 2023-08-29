The first of five events to get community feedback on Yarmouth’s updated Comprehensive Plan and its first Climate Action Plan will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Patriot Insurance Multipurpose Event Room, 701 Route 1.

The plans will set policy for the next decade on land use, municipal operations and investments. While Plan Yarmouth and the Climate Action Plan are separate, they are interrelated. In 2022, Yarmouth adopted a Climate Declaration that sets goals to address climate change. This year, the Climate Action Plan will work to set a roadmap to achieve the net zero emissions goals and enhance the town’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Four other community events will be held through November.

