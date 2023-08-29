The last bloom of summer? The end of August isn’t really the end of summer. But it feels like it with the early start of the school year. And while the wildflowers have all passed, their bright colors deepening into the burnt spectrum that beckons fall, there are flowers that are just blooming on the seashore. Popping up among the intertidal sea grasses are the delicate stems of sea lavender with their gentle, purple-hued tops that stand out among the greens and browns of rock and rockweed. Somehow, they remind me of sea glass in their unexpected color that pops amidst quahog shells and beach stones.

There is something intrepid about sea lavender in the way that it does not fade like terrestrial wildflowers but instead withstands being picked and dried and still keeps its color atop its lacey, elegant framework. I have several pieces of sea lavender collected from various trips around Maine that still look pretty good after many years in a jar or on a shelf. Perhaps sea lavender’s lasting color is reflective of the tenacity of many seashore species that have to withstand some of nature’s toughest conditions and breadth of conditions versus those on land that may shine brighter but burn out more quickly. Regardless, as the summer days grow fewer, it’s nice to see one seaside species that’s just coming into its own.

Sea lavender, Limonium carolinianum, blooms late in the summer, typically beginning in late July and reaching its peak in August and September and sometimes lasting into October. It is native to Maine and grows wild along the seashore but can also be planted in seaside gardens and is impressively hardy and also attracts pollinators, including butterflies. This is a better option than picking it since it is a slow-growing species. While it will grow back each year, if too much is picked, the plant won’t survive.

While known for its flowers, the leaves are the part of the plant that is impressively adapted to withstand salty conditions. The leaves are able to absorb salty water and pump out the salty parts through special glands, resulting in a shimmery undersurface of the leaves due to the tiny crystals of salt that dot their surfaces. What makes this particularly impressive is that sea lavender can withstand being completely submerged at high tide and then pop up like a sundried flower when the tide recedes. While this is true of many seaweed species, there aren’t many true plants (those with vascular systems and roots) that can do this. It also has tiny air cells in its tissues that help keep it upright and reaching towards the sun even while covered with water.

Apparently, the young leaves of sea lavender are edible and have some medicinal purposes. In addition, their extract has been used in cosmetics and is thought to have a soothing effect on skin, much like earthbound lavender. One key difference, among many, is that sea lavender does not have much of a scent unlike the terrestrial lavender prized for its use in perfumes and other scented products.

Look along the shore as August comes to an end for these gentle purple flowers that are much scrappier than their appearance might bely. They symbolize a steadfastness that is ever present on the seashore and is worthy of notice.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: