At least four candidates for Town Council, and at least three for School Board, will appear on the November ballot in Cape Elizabeth.

Council candidates are Timothy Thompson, whose papers were verified Monday, as well as Andrew Swayze, Matthew Grymek and Stephanie Anderson, who will be vying for two seats. Current councilors Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan had not taken out papers for reelection by The Southern Forecaster’s print deadline Thursday morning.

School Board incumbents Cynthia Voltz and Jennifer McVeigh have had their papers verified, as has challenger Charity Hews. Two other residents also had taken out nomination papers for the two School Board seats but did not have them verified by The Southern Forecaster’s deadline.

Residents have a deadline of Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. to submit completed nomination papers to the Town Clerk’s Office. For more information, visit capeelizabeth.com or contact Town Clerk Debra Lane at 207-799-7665.

