Maine’s first Costco is set to open in Scarborough in November.

The membership-only big box store company has added the Scarborough location at The Downs to its website.

The 161,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Payne and Scarborough Downs roads was approved by the Scarborough Planning Board last year and comes with a gas station.

Costco reports having 861 stores across the globe with 591 locations in 46 U.S. States and Puerto Rico. They also have 107 locations in Canada and 40 in Mexico.

