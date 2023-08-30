Portland Head Light at Fort Williams Park will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Maine Open Lighthouse Day, Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Cape Elizabeth park will open at sunrise and, beginning at 8:45 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard will hand out 280 free tickets, allowing the recipients to climb the 85 steps to the top of the lighthouse. Ticketholders must be at least 4 feet tall.

The town suggests attendees “get up early and get in line to climb.”

Maine Open Lighthouse Day is the only day of the year that Portland Head Light is open to the public.

For more information about Maine Open Lighthouse Day and other participating sites, go to lighthousefoundation.org/maine-open-lighthouse-day.

