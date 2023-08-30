Comedy
Friday 9/8
Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 9/1
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com
Friday 9/1
“Mythic and Quotidian”: Peter Wallis, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Exhibiting noon to 2 p.m., Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 26. mayostreetarts.org
Thursday 9/7
Alison Goodwin: 5-7 p.m. opening reception, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. greenhutgalleries.com
Friday 9/8
Chelsea Ellis photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 9/9
“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com
Through 9/23
“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 9/29
Curator’s Choice: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033
Through 9/30
Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
“The Divine Feminine”: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Through 10/14
“10 x 10 Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 9/1
“DC League of Super-Pets” (2022): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
Maine Outdoor Film Festival Falmouth: 7:30-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation. falmouthlandtrust.org
Sunday 9/3
“Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” (2022): 7 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
“Return to Dust” (2022): Mandarin with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org
Thursday 9/7
Maine Outdoor Film Festival Scarborough: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. $10-$15 suggested donation. scarboroughlandtrust.org
Wednesday 9/6
“The Elephant 6 Recording Co.” (2023): Documentary on 90s psychedelic rock bands, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Through 9/1
Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com
Friday 9/1
Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com
Evan Arntzen Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 9/2
Free Memorial Park concert series: Noon to 4 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Joel Sebag and the Pinoy Superstars: 7 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $45-$125. orionperformingartscenter.org
Terror: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $28 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/3
Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$195, ages 13-17 half-off, ages 12 and under free. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com
Wednesday 9/6
Zoot Jumpers: 7:30 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. mainecraftdistilling.com
Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday 9/7
Neil Pearlman, Kevin Henderson: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Red NOT Chili Peppers: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 9/8
Eight Balls Band: Second Friday Art Walk, 4:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org
Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie: 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $62-$525. ticketmaster.com
Lucy Kaplansky, Larry John McNally: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pile, Life in Vacuum: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Maggie Rose: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“Broadway Rave”: Musical theater dance party, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20 advance. statetheatreportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 9/1
Teller’s Garden First Friday: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Through 9/3
“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me
Sunday 9/3
“The Heart of the Matter Circus and Pageant”: 4 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org
Through 9/23
“What We Get to Keep”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. thehillarts.me
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Send questions/comments to the editors.