Comedy

Friday 9/8

Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 9/1

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Advertisement

“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com

Friday 9/1

“Mythic and Quotidian”: Peter Wallis, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Exhibiting noon to 2 p.m., Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 26. mayostreetarts.org

Thursday 9/7

Alison Goodwin: 5-7 p.m. opening reception, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. greenhutgalleries.com

Friday 9/8

Advertisement

Chelsea Ellis photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 9/9

“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com

Through 9/23

“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/29

Advertisement

Curator’s Choice: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033

Through 9/30

Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“The Divine Feminine”: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Through 10/14

Advertisement

“10 x 10 Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 9/1

Advertisement

“DC League of Super-Pets” (2022): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Falmouth: 7:30-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation. falmouthlandtrust.org

Sunday 9/3

“Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” (2022): 7 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

“Return to Dust” (2022): Mandarin with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org

Thursday 9/7

Advertisement

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Scarborough: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. $10-$15 suggested donation. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Wednesday 9/6

“The Elephant 6 Recording Co.” (2023): Documentary on 90s psychedelic rock bands, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Music

Through 9/1

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Friday 9/1

Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com

Evan Arntzen Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Saturday 9/2

Free Memorial Park concert series: Noon to 4 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Joel Sebag and the Pinoy Superstars: 7 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $45-$125. orionperformingartscenter.org

Terror: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $28 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/3

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$195, ages 13-17 half-off, ages 12 and under free. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

Advertisement

Wednesday 9/6

Zoot Jumpers: 7:30 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. mainecraftdistilling.com

Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 9/7

Neil Pearlman, Kevin Henderson: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Red NOT Chili Peppers: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Friday 9/8

Eight Balls Band: Second Friday Art Walk, 4:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org

Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie: 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $62-$525. ticketmaster.com

Lucy Kaplansky, Larry John McNally: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pile, Life in Vacuum: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Advertisement

Maggie Rose: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Broadway Rave”: Musical theater dance party, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20 advance. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Advertisement

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 9/1

Teller’s Garden First Friday: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Through 9/3

“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me

Sunday 9/3

Advertisement

“The Heart of the Matter Circus and Pageant”: 4 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Through 9/23

“What We Get to Keep”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: