Hires, promotions, appointments

Simon Griffiths was appointed the chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation, to begin in January, succeeding Greg Dufour, who is retiring after nearly two decades. Griffiths was most recently executive vice president, head of core banking at Citizens Bank, and previously executive vice president, managing director retail network at Santander Bank.

Brandi McCune was promoted to New England director of sales and operations for UScellular. She first joined UScellular in 2000 as a retail wireless consultant in Summersville, West Virginia.

Alex Elston has been promoted to market center administrator at Keller Williams Realty in Portland. He was hired in July 2022 as assistant market center administrator. Melissa Carbajal has been hired as an agent services coordinator. She started working as a self-employed agent with KW in May 2022. Isaiah Merced was hired as a market center tech trainer.

Giving back

Saco & Biddeford Savings has donated $50,000 to the Hospice of Southern Maine Gosnell House Sustainability Project. The Gosnell House provides end-of-life care in Scarborough and will use this donation to improve sustainability.

Recognition

Maine Boys to Men, based in Portland, received a TramutoPorter Foundation Compassionate Leadership of the Year Award.

