Nothing says kindness like a homemade lasagna delivered right to your door.

In the fall of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Angie Bouchard Madore of Hampden asked herself how she could help neighbors in need. Madore said she found an ad online about Lasagna Love, a nonprofit founded by Massachusetts native Rhiannon Menn, who was looking for volunteers to make lasagnas for struggling families.

Over the past three years, Lasagna Love has grown with 45,000 volunteers across three countries and served over 350,000 families, according to their website.

“I’ve always loved to cook. I thought this was a great way to give back to the community and a great way for my family to spend time together,” said Madore. It’s a small gesture, a token of care that can impact someone’s day or week.”

Madore began volunteering in Boston and recently moved to Maine with her husband and children, who all take part in cooking and delivering lasagnas to homes in the community. A month ago, she stepped into the role of regional director after seeing the lack of representation in central and Midcoast Maine.

“I was pretty shocked how much it was lacking here and then saw the opportunity to really grow it,” she said.

Currently, one in every 10 Mainers is facing hunger, according to feedingamerica.org.

There are currently 100 volunteers making and delivering 9X13 inch pans of lasagna to homes in Maine, but Madore said 150 families are still waiting to be matched with a volunteer. Those wanting to volunteer can sign up online to set a schedule, select a drop-off radius, and choose if they are willing to cook for families with food allergies like gluten and dairy intolerance.

“Some volunteers cook every week, once a month, or just one time. It’s a flexible volunteer opportunity. I sign off on community service hours for high schoolers all the time,” said Madore. “We also launched a Girl Scout patch program where they can earn a Lasagna Love patch. It’s brand new.”

Madore said those who wish to receive a lasagna sign a waiver recognizing all volunteers are not professional cooks, but that every volunteer completes safety training.

Anyone can qualify to receive a lasagna without proof of income. Madore said Lasanga Love doesn’t ask questions to keep a judgment-free zone because “We don’t assign a value to need.” She said some recipients will leave a note explaining that they recently lost a job, became ill, couldn’t keep up with rising food costs, are overwhelmed expecting mothers, or are single parents.

Madore said she hopes to double the number of volunteers in Maine to spread kindess beyond families in need. In the past, when Lasagna Love had a surplus of volunteers they delivered food to first responders, school nurses, and other pillars of the community to say thank you.

“The sky’s the limit,” said Madore.

For more information, visit lasagnalove.org.

