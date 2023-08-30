FREEPORT – Darby Brown Fleming, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2023, at her home in Freeport.

Darby was an accomplished artist, writer, creative, and an appreciator of all things beautiful. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, wife, and friend. Darby was a prolific writer having written several books filled with poetry, essays, and ruminations on the rhythms of life living in small towns in Maine. Her appreciation for literature, particularly Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and Emily Dickinson, and art, as well as her vivid imagination, creativity and dedication to kindness inspired all those that met her. Darby was known for her special touches on everything, and brought light, love, wit, and laughter to all of those who had the benefit of being in her company.

Darby was born in New Jersey on July 6, 1946 and spent her early life in Plainfield, N.J., and Tarrytown, N.Y., earning her degrees from Wagner College and Rutgers University. She and her husband moved to Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. and started a family. Yearning for a quieter, more contemplative life, and after spending summers with her family in Maine, she moved with her husband and daughter to Brooklin and spent 30 years of her life there raising her daughter, writing, and creating art. Darby had an accomplished career in library sciences, having held positions as the Director of the Brielle Library in Brielle, N.J., and Director of the Brooksville Library in Brooksville. An entrepreneur and innovator, she created several small businesses and launched HyperMedia Communications with her husband, Dick.

Most of all, Darby loved her family, friends, creating, caring for the many animals in her life, books, her gardens and spending time caring for and playing with her beloved grandson, Anders.

She was loved, deeply.

She is survived by her husband Richard Herbert Fleming; her daughter, Elizabeth Fleming Jones, her son-in-law, Colin Frederik Jones, and her grandson, Anders Emerson Jones.

