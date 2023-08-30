September is National Falls Prevention Awareness Month, and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging announced its autumn classes of A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi between September and November. The classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and older by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make important home safety improvements, and learn how to respond if a fall does happen. The class empowers participants to take charge of managing their health, and to share their own experiences and concerns about falls.

Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help people feel greater control over their daily life. It is a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends while taking control of their physical, emotional, and mental health.

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks.

A Matter of Balance classes

Sept. 19 – Oct. 12, Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St, Bridgton.

Sept. 18 – Oct. 11, Mayflower Place, 27 Mayflower Drive, Sanford.

Sept. 18 – Oct. 16, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland.

Tai Chi classes

Sept. 12 – Nov. 17, Parks & Rec. Community Room, 20 Recreation Way, Kennebunkport.

Sept. 12 – Nov. 16, Scarborough Community Services (The Hub), 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 16, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 15, Unity Gardens Community Room, 124 Tandberg Trail, Windham.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 15, Tai Chi Deepening (virtual class meets on Zoom).

Sept. 12 – Nov. 16, Tai Chi Deepening (virtual class meets on Zoom).

Preregistration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. To register, visit www.smaaa.org/events.html. For more information, contact the SMAA Agewell team at 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is the focal point in Cumberland and York counties for resources, services and information to empower older adults and adults with disabilities.

