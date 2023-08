Authors/Poetry

Sept. 6

Mary Morton Cowan author talk: “Trouble in Nathan’s Woods,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Sept. 7

Kate Berry, Kate Kearns poetry reading: 6 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. bridgtonlibrary.org

Film

Aug. 31

“Richard Jewell” (2019): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Silverado” (1985): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 2

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993): Rated PG-13, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Fast X” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 5

“No Hard Feelings” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 7

“The Last Waltz” (1978): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Visitor” (2008): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Sept. 9

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Riverbank Park, Main Street, Westbrook. $10 suggested donation, benefits Discover Downtown Westbrook. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

Music

Aug. 31

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

No Shoes Nation Band: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Through Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m., Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Sept. 1

Jeezum Crow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Local Artist Spotlight: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 2

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

David Mallett: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Caroline Gray: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 3

Bobby James: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 6

Blue Sky Fly: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Maria Muldaur: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Sept. 7

Jim Gallant, Billy B.: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 8

Rob Sylvain and Friends: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

José Manuel Lezcano, Krysia Tripp: Faculty concert series, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 9

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Clare Longendyke: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Mischief Mile: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 10

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Sept. 8-24

“The Importance of Being Earnest”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $15, $12 students, seniors and veterans. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

