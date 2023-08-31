Here we are, shifting into another season, my favorite if you want to know. And to put a finer point on it, September is the best month of the year in my book. I love the combination of summer and fall – the golden days, the blush on the hydrangeas and the abundance of garden yumminess that includes corn, tomatoes, stone fruit and early apples and pears.

Let’s make a big batch of grilled veggies, chop them up, mix in your favorite additions, then enjoy it hot or cold.

If you don’t want to mess with the outdoor grill, roast the vegetables at 400 degrees in the oven until they’re tender and slightly charred. (The corn should be wrapped in foil.)

Recommended additions – jalapenos, tomatoes, quinoa, black beans, chicken, crumbled soft cheese or avocado all work beautifully. Toss any or all of those ingredients in, making a double dose of dressing if needed, then let it all mingle for a few hours or overnight. (Add the avocado right before serving, if using.)

Switch up the herbs if you’re in the mood for something different – fresh parsley, thyme, oregano or even mint is nice.

This combination is so completely delicious, goes with just about anything, and is great for packed lunches. Store servings in Mason jars and just give it a little shake before eating. You can also pile this salad into a grilled corn tortilla or spoon it on top of greens.

And speaking of delicious, do you need a quick breakfast that can be started in advance? You may want to try these overnight oats that can also be made with the gluten-free version and plant-based milk if you prefer. The chia seeds offer five extra grams of protein and nine extra grams of fiber.

This versatile breakfast porridge has a satisfying texture that can be changed up with added ingredients of your choosing. It can be reheated or eaten cold, but either way, be sure to adorn it with seasonal fruit and berries, nuts, granola, shaved chocolate or coconut.

My favorite additions to layer in are blueberries, additional sliced bananas, walnuts, hemp seeds and maple syrup. I give the oat mixture a 1-minute hit in the microwave, adding a splash more milk or water if needed.

I make a batch and it gets me through three mornings. Then I do it all over again. On Sundays, I eat bacon.

Grilled vegetable salad

3 colored bell peppers

2 medium zucchinis, sliced in half lengthwise

6 large ears of corn, husk removed

1/2 cup cilantro or herb of choice

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Wrap the corn in foil and place on the grill, rotating every few minutes (for 20 minutes total). After about 10 minutes, add zucchini and whole bell peppers. Grill for 10 minutes, rotating frequently, until lightly charred.

When vegetables are done, cool them enough so you can handle them. Remove corn from the cob and chop the peppers and zucchini into one-inch chunks. Place the vegetables in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss. Add herbs and a generous amount of salt and pepper to taste.

Yield: 4 servings

Dressing

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup (2 limes) fresh lime juice

2 small garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced (or herb of choice)

1 teaspoon maple syrup (or other sweetener)

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients and adjust to taste.

Yield: 1/3 cup

Overnight oats and chia

1 cup rolled oats

1 1/2 cup milk of choice

3 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate overnight to thicken.

Before serving, heat for one minute in the microwave or enjoy as is after layering in your favorite condiments and a touch of sweetness.

Yield: 3 servings

