Baxter Museum restores

Civil War hero’s uniform

A restored Civil War uniform and portrait of Lt. Holman S. Melcher are now on display at the Baxter House Museum.

Gorham residents Charlie and Linda Pearson worked with local craftsman Anthony Esposito to build a custom cabinet for Melcher’s uniform.

“The cabinet has its own historic roots as the lumber used to build it came from a red oak tree struck by a cannonball during the Battle of Valcour Island, the first major naval battle of the American Revolution fought on Oct. 11, 1776, on Lake Champlain,” a press release said. “The cabinet actually has small shell fragments embedded in it.”

Melcher was born in Topsham in 1841 and joined the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment in 1862 as a private after completing his studies at Bates College, known then as the Maine State Seminary, in Lewiston. He quickly advanced in rank and by the July 1863 Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania was both acting commander of Company F and regiment adjutant.

He served two terms as Portland’s mayor and died in 1905 in Portland.

His uniform is displayed in the dining room of the 1797 Baxter House, 67 South St. The museum is open by special appointment by calling 839-4832.

For more information, visit baxterlibrary.org/museum.

Mission of Hope offers

free clothes Saturday

Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road. For more information, contact the church at 839-3111 or cresseyrdcc.office@gmail.com.

Annual Art on South

art fair set to return

The Art on South annual art fair, hosted by the Gorham Village Alliance, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Preble Street Common, 42 South St. Admission is free.

More than 20 local artists will have paintings, photography, pottery and more for sale. Featured artists include Sarah Coughlin, Jim Kucherman and Kristine Biegel.

Sullivan House Bakery will provide coffee and snacks.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 5, 1973, that Gorham was preparing for the town’s seventh annual Corn Festival Sept. 7-8 with rides, food and a greased pig contest.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $32,777,879,728,405.51.

