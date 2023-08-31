Author to speak on Underground Railroad

Author Mark Alan Leslie will speak about the Underground Railroad in the 1800s at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Westbrook Historical Society.

Leslie, whose historical novel, “True North: Tice’s Story,” was a Publishers Weekly featured book, said Portland became a hub of Underground Railroad activity, with escaped slaves and slave hunters converging.

“Slavery was the one issue that has been able to tear America apart, and that schism included Mainers,” Leslie said. “Reportedly half Maine’s population thought slavery was essential to the economy, while many others reviled it as the absolute power of one person over another – the vilest human behavior and institution. The rift was tangible and dangerous.”

The historical society and Discover Downtown Westbrook recently dedicated a plaque marking the site of an Underground Railroad safe house near what is now Westbrook Commons. The Aug. 11 ceremony celebrated Westbrook residents Sewell Brackett, Capt. Isaac Quinby, the Rev. Horace Bradbury and John Brown for risking their lives running the illegal safe house to aid escaping slaves.

Grange raises $250 for K-9 unit

An open house Aug. 19 for first responders at Highland Lake Grange raised $250 for the Westbrook K-9 unit, according to Grange Master Dave Gowen.

“Our officers had a great time and enjoyed spending the afternoon with many members of the community,” the Westbrook Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Final few free summer concerts

The Kenny Chesney tribute band No Shoes Nation Band will wrap up the free Vallee Square summer concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Rob Sylvain and Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 5, 1973, that Amos and Leonora Hawkes of Hardy Road were honored by family and friends on their 46th wedding anniversary with a party Aug. 26 at Highland Lake Grange Hall.

