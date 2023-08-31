Two of Maine’s constitutional officers said Thursday they are reviewing whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the presidential ballot in Maine.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Attorney General Aaron Frey, both Democrats appointed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, alluded to “14th amendment election law questions” in a written statement, but didn’t mention Trump by name.

“As Maine’s Chief Election Official and Chief Legal Officer, we swear oaths to defend the Constitution and the laws of our nation and state, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” they said.

“Our offices are working together to research and analyze the legal requirements for ballot access, including presidential ballot access, as we do prior to every major election. Any decisions about ballot access will be made dispassionately at the proper time in accordance with the laws and the Constitution, which will be our sole consideration.”

Legal scholars and Trump critics, including two professors active in the conservative Federalist Society, are arguing in states around the country that the 14th amendment prohibits Trump from running for office because of his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The 14th amendment prohibits anyone who has taken the oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution from holding public office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Republicans in New Hampshire are currently at odds over whether Trump qualifies for the first-in-the nation primary. Maine primary elections are scheduled for March 5.

