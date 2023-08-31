CINCINNATI — Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader were claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in an effort to boosts their playoff push.

Renfroe was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels and Bader from the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old Renfroe hit .242 with 19 homers and 56 RBI in his first season with the Angels, who acquired him from Milwaukee last November for three young pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. Renfroe has 176 homers in eight major league seasons, hitting .240 with 450 RBI.

A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year. Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.

Cincinnati added $2,058,333 in payroll with the two moves. Renfroe is owed $1,275,000 of his $7.65 million salary and Bader $783,333 of his $4.7 million salary. Both are eligible for free agency following the World Series.

Infielder-outfielder Alejo López and outfielder Michael Siani were designated for assignment.

Bader was acquired by the Yankees from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.

“It just means so much to me to be a New York City kid playing in the Bronx for the Yankees and, yeah, it’s just really special for a lot of reasons,” Bader said in Detroit. “So, there’s just a lot of good moments and I’m just really excited because regardless of the situation, no one can ever take the fact that I put that uniform on, growing up in that city, which means a lot to me. … I’m just very very excited and thankful for the opportunity and, man, that was special.”

His departure clears the way for 20-year-old prospect Jasson Domínguez to be promoted to the Yankees and play center field.

GUARDIANS: Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles, acquisitions that didn’t cost the Guardians any prospects.

After going 4-2 on a recent trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. Cleveland will host Minnesota for a three-game series next week.

By getting Giolito, Moore and López, the Guardians hope to catch the Twins, defend their division title and make the postseason. It could be a memorable final surge as Manager Terry Francona has hinted he’ll retire in October.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series.

Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002.

THURSDAY’S GAME

TIGERS 4, YANKEES 3: Gleyber Torres’ throwing error in the 10th inning gave Detroit a win against visiting New York, allowing the Tigers to salvage the series finale.

The Yankees were trying for their first four-game winning streak of the season since May 27-30. Instead the Yankees suffered their ninth walk-off loss of the season.

With the Yankees down 3-0 in the ninth, Anthony Volpe tied the game with a three-run homer to right off Tigers closer Alex Lange to become the first Yankees rookie to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season, and the second this year with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll.

Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the top of the 10th and Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) pitched the bottom of the inning for New York.

Miguel Cabrera grounded out and the Yankees intentionally walked rookie Parker Meadows. Zack Short grounded back to Loáisiga, who threw to Torres for the force at second, but his throw to first sailed past DJ LeMahieu, allowing Kerry Carpenter to score from second as the Tigers ended a five-game losing streak.

New York only had two hits in the first eight innings, but Oswaldo Cabrera started the ninth with a bunt single. Lange struck out Kyle Higashioka, but LaMahieu looped a single to center.

Torres hit what looked like a game-ending double play grounder to short, but Short didn’t field it cleanly and only got the out at second.

Volpe hit an 0-1 sinker down the right-field line for his 20th homer.

