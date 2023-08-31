people on the move

NEW HIRES

Monaghan Leahy, a law firm in Portland, recently hired four attorneys. Martica “Tica” Douglas specializes in civil litigation of all types and is also experienced in appellate law, medical malpractice and insurance coverage matters. Alison A. Denham is experienced in civil matters, including insurance defense, worker’s compensation, and longshore claims. Deborah A. Buccina was a prosecutor with the York County District Attorney’s office in 1981, and has worked in civil litigation practice since; she will focus on alternative dispute resolution. And Christine Kennedy-Jensen will focus on civil litigation, including insurance defense and family law.

Advertisement

Fontaine Family real estate brokerage has hired Ryan Jurewicz as a licensed agent to the team’s Auburn location. He holds a graduate degree in education leadership from the University of Southern Maine and worked most recently for the Auburn School Department as an ELL teacher.

Advertisement

The Maine Renewable Energy Association, a nonprofit association for renewable energy producers, suppliers of goods and services to those producers, and other supporters of the industry, recently hired Eliza Donoghue as its executive director. Previously, Donoghue was the director of advocacy and staff attorney for the Maine Audubon, and the Forests and Wildlife Policy Advocate and Outreach Coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. Donoghue earned her law degree from the Vermont Law School and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Advertisement

Chris Paszyc, a broker with the Boulos Co., has earned the prestigious dual designation in both the Office and Industrial sectors from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. Paszyc is only the fourth broker in Maine to earn this designation.

APPOINTMENTS

Advertisement

Day’s Jewelers announced that Charles Stanley is joining its board of directors. Stanley has more than two decades of experience at De Beers, including his role as president of De Beers Brands in North America. He began his career with the De Beers Group, the largest producer and distributor of diamonds in the world, in 1994, serving as the company’s marketing director. In 2003, Stanley transitioned to Harry Winston under the title of vice president of merchandising and operations, returning to De Beers in 2010, to lead its Forevermark business in North America, until his retirement in early 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: