NEW HIRES

University Credit Union has hired Seth Poplaski as a community engagement manager, representing the credit union throughout the state. A 2009 graduate of the University of Maine, Poplaski will be based in Orono. He previously worked as a senior videographer for Northern Light Health.

James W. Sewall Co. has hired Christen Wilber as its new vice president of geospatial services. He will oversee all aspects of the geospatial division, including geospatial asset management, geospatial forestry, and geospatial services that expand Sewall’s civil engineering offerings. He previously was a consultant with Attar Engineering’s survey group and served as president of SGC Engineering, the U.S.-based engineering arm of Lloyd’s Register, London.

Camden National Bank announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths as the successor to current President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dufour, effective Dec. 31. Griffiths will join Camden National in November as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Dufour will remain with Camden National as an adviser for several months following his retirement at the end of the year. Griffiths most recently served as executive vice president – head of core banking at Citizens Bank, managing the retail and business banking channels, including nearly 1,100 branches, commercial real estate, deposit and checking business, and new market expansion.

PROMOTIONS

KeyBank has promoted Alina Dubois to the position of business banking relationship manager for southern Maine. In her new role, she will provide customized financial services to improve cash flow such as commercial lines of credit, SBA financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, commercial real estate financing and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $50 million annually. She joined KeyBank in 2013 as a teller.

Northern Light Health President and CEO Tim Dentry announced that Jay Reynolds, MD, will become AR Gould Hospital’s next president. In this role, Reynolds will also serve as a senior vice president for Northern Light Health. Reynolds, who has served as the senior physician executive at the Presque Isle hospital for a number of years, has been filling the role of interim president since July 1.

Drummond Woodsum has announced that Stacey Caulk has been named as co-leader of the Portland law firm’s Land Use and Conservation practice group. Now co-led by Caulk and David Kallin, Drummond Woodsum’s Land Use and Conservation practice provides services to landowners, land trusts, conservation organizations, environmental nonprofits and local governments in their efforts to protect wild, scenic and ecologically sensitive areas. Kallin has served as the practice group leader for over 11 years.

