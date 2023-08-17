NEW HIRES

Clark Insurance of Portland has hired Jeff Perkins as a construction health and safety technician for its safety and risk consultant division. Perkins has more than 10 years’ experience in safety and holds a certified Lean Six Sigma green belt, as well as many OSHA and ISO certifications.

Mariah Healy has joined the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine as director of development. Healy previously served as mission advancement director at the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and brings more than 10 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and management. Healy will guide the organization’s fundraising efforts.

Allen Insurance and Financial of Camden has hired Kristen Baker as a personal insurance account executive. She has 10 years of insurance experience and holds the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Jen Van Allen, associate director of client services at Broadreach Public Relations, has earned certification in strategic communication from the Public Relations Society of America. The designation reflects training to achieve more effective public relationship outcomes based on a behavioral approach.

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co. has acquired Portland’s Aurora Financial Group LLC. Charles Dibner, Aurora’s founder and president, will join F.L.Putnam as a strategic consultant and private client adviser. The company provides investment advisory and financial planning services.

