Maggie Pendergast scored with 6:29 left in overtime to give Scarborough a 3-2 victory over Windham in a Class A South field hockey season opener Thursday in Windham.

In the first quarter, Abby Trainor scored with an assist from Zoe Dries for Windham, and Oilve Deyesso answered for Scarborough.

Dries set up a go-ahead goal by Grace Joy in the third quarter before Scarborough’s Rose Perlut tied it in the fourth.

Jamila Mohamed finished with six saves for Scarborough, while Olivia McPherson stopped seven shots for Windham.

SKOWHEGAN 5, BREWER 0: Paula Doughty celebrated her birthday and got her 600th career victory as the River Hawks won their season opener against the Witches in Skowhegan.

Ellie Quinn and Layla Conway staked the reigning Class A champions to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Kaylee Bruce made it 3-0 in the second quarter, Sydalia Savage scored midway through the third, and Conway capped the victory with a behind-the-back goal in the fourth.

Doughty’s milestone win came a week after she learned that she will be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Doughty is in her 43rd year as Skowhegan’s head coach and has guided the River Hawks to 20 state championships.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Olive Blouin scored twice and Zoe Burgard stopped all four shots she faced as the Capers blanked the Raiders in Cape Elizabeth.

Clio Cook-Sharp and Lulu Stoecklein each had a goal and two assists. Mia Frost opened the scoring and later set up Blouin’s first goal.

Rayna Wales recorded 11 saves for Fryeburg.

MT. ARARAT 6, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Lydia Hiltz and Phoebe Fitzpatrick scored two goals apiece as the Eagles rolled to a victory in their season opener at Rockport.

Audrey Marchildon had a goal and four assists, Grace Keleher also scored, and Krystah Coen and Alex Graf each added an assist.

Danika Siatras made one save for the shutout, while Abby Strout had seven stops for Camden Hills.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 11, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Reese Sullivan and Bryana Barrett each scored three goals, and Lilly Clark had a goal and four assists for Erskine in a season-opening win in Newcastle.

Evelyn Rousseau added two goals and an assist, and Hannah Cohen-Mackin and Addison Mort also scored.

Lincoln’s goal was scored by Bailey Brewer.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 3, MARSHWOOD 2: Ashley Connolly scored her second goal of the contest with two minutes left in the second overtime as the Rams edged the Hawks in Gorham.

Lily Moreland was Gorham’s other goal scorer. Maddie Poitras and Lilli Hammond scored for Marshwood.

WAYNFLETE 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Lucy Hart scored an unassisted first-half goal and set up a goal by Lydia Birknes in the second half as the Flyers beat the Rangers in Portland.

Keira Alessi put Traip on the board late in the contest.

Lily Stuart made nine saves for the Rangers. Waynflete’s Leah Noone stopped two shots.

WINDHAM 2, CHEVERUS 0: Marley Jarvais scored in the third minute and Kyla Harvie added a goal just before halftime as the visiting Eagles beat the Stags.

Evelyn Rush stopped 11 shots for Cheverus.

BONNY EAGLE 3, DEERING 1: Cayden Lauziere and Ava Noble each tallied a goal and an assist in the first half as the Scots opened a 3-0 halftime advantage against the Rams in Standish.

Elizabeth Hamilton also scored for Bonny Eagle.

Elsa Freeman ended keeper Brynn Tilburg’s shutout bid late in the contest.

Tilburg finished with two saves. Sophie Hill made nine saves for the Rams.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Marina Bassett scored each in half as the Red Riots defeated the Tigers in Biddeford.

Nola Gorneau and Maci Rauscher contributed second-half goals.

Hannah Smith was the goal scorer for Biddeford, assisted by Abby Bouffard.

Biddeford’s Sarah Parks stopped 12 shots. Amelia Burton-Fowler made four saves for the Red Riots.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, RICHMOND 2: Tessa Ferguson completed a hat trick in the final minute of the second overtime as the Seagulls defeated the Bobcats in Old Orchard Beach.

Abby Roy, Sarah Davis and Lea Alivizatos each were credited with an assist.

Lila Viselli and Ella Briand scored for Richmond.

Rookie keepers Sierra Ordway and Madison Duplisea made two saves apiece for OOB.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, PORTLAND 1: Charlotte Belanger converted the rebound of Quincy Thibault’s free kick off the crossbar to break a 1-1 tie in the second half as the Trojans defeated the Bulldogs in Portland.

It was the second goal of the game for Belanger, who opened the scoring off a pass from Hadley Stoddard. Thibault capped the scoring, assisted by Cora Culvert.

Portland’s Anneliese Collin tied the game midway through the first half, assisted by Phoebe Knoll.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 4, CHEVERUS 1: The Hawks got goals from Ronan Casey, Tony Piazza, Owen Boyer and Noah Quater in a win over the Stags at South Berwick.

James Melino and Braeden Gagnon each contributed an assist, and Marshwood keeper Carter Shaw made four saves.

Michel Liwanga was the goal scorer for Cheverus. Stags keeper Griffin MacLeod stopped four shots.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GARDINER 0: Anna Vinnakota had eight kills and Maddy Beaudon served six aces as the host Clippers won a rematch of last year’s Class B state final, 25-11, 25-11 and 25-19.

