938 S. MEADOW ROAD, Perry — $275,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 1,728 SF

Set on 50 idyllic acres at the 45th parallel, this property has two structures—a circa 2000 steel-frame, insulated shed and a three-season octagon cottage of unknown vintage. The main building is currently used as an artist’s home and studio, with drywall delineating a galley kitchen and bathroom, workshop/loft bedroom, and then the studio and socializing area. According to the listing, the property used to be a sheep farm and could be certified organic. Listed by Debra Holmes, United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine. See the full listing.

15 SEA STREET, Eastport — $1.023 million

30,000 SF, 1.3 AC

12 miles from the steel shed in Perry is downtown Eastport, which was, at times in the 1800s, the second busiest American trade port after New York City. For sale is the American Can Company building, built in 1908 with 20-inch-thick brick walls that show off the town’s historic prosperity from putting sardines in roll-top cans. 535 feet of frontage on the bay with views of Campobello Island, New Brunswick; design plans for adaptive reuse are also available. Listed by Elizabeth Banwell, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

763 MANCHESTER ROAD, Belgrade — $429,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 2,663 SF

Become one with your garage at this energy-efficient home and mechanic’s dream in the heart of Maine’s beautiful lakes region. Three, 12-foot bays lead to an approximately 42×31 foot garage with 14-foot ceilings. On one side is a first-floor bathroom and office/bedroom, with stairs back in the garage to the second-floor kitchen/living area and second bedroom. On the other side of the garage are more stairs to access an additional storage room. Set on five acres, mixed with lawn and woods. Listed by Kara Bickford, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

