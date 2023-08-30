7 GREEN STREET, Dover-Foxcroft— $595,000

5 beds, 3.5+ baths, 2,880 SF

Built in 1895, this house is so historic it has a name; The Gilman House. The street dead ends at the Piscataquis River, and on its nearly 1/3-acre lot, you’ll find blueberry and raspberry bushes in addition to those apple trees. Inside, a recent first-level addition completed the property as a multi-generational layout, with three complete levels of living space. Other highlights include a two-story garage/barn, and new kitchen appliances, heat pumps, roof, and siding. Listed by Joseph Wardwell, The Christopher Group, LLC. See the full listing.

1319 OYSTER RIVER ROAD, Warren — $475,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 3,424 SF

Built in 1864 and restored with modern touches earlier this year, this home on 3.21 acres overlooks rolling pastures surrounded by trees, dotted with flowers, apple trees, historic rock walls, and a fenced-in immediate backyard with vegetable gardens. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite, one downstairs and one up. Store vehicles in the detached two car garage and enjoy the two-story red barn as a workspace, event space, or for storage. Warren is located between Waldoboro and Thomaston off Route 1. Listed by Jason Saphire, HomeZu.com. See the full listing.

12 MASONIC LANE, Pembroke — $274,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,750 SF

This cedar-shingled home, built circa 1863, sits on a hill, overlooking fields and forest beyond its own 6.93 acres. The light-filled interior is simple, with a mix of updated and vintage finishes, including a wood stove. The address is a few minutes to Ayers Junction, where you’ll find a well-stocked farm store and the far east point of the Down East Sunrise Trail, 85 miles of bicycle friendly routes in the region. Pembroke is located on Cobscook Bay, a 30-minute drive to Machias or Calais in opposite directions. Listed by Georgie Kendall, Realty of Maine – Ellsworth. See the full listing.

