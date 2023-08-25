Over the last quarter, the state’s median sales price for the 4,888 homes sold hit $380,000. Here’s what’s currently listed at or right around that price.

42 WINTER STREET, Auburn — $380,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,716 SF

The neighborhood is a little busy, two blocks or so from the riverwalk, but there’s space inside and out, where a fenced-in yard and side porch look perfect for the season. The kitchen looks nice too, with a breakfast nook and the sink tucked into a scullery pantry. The first floor is completed by sunroom, two living rooms, and a formal dining room, with four beds and a bonus mini room upstairs. Two car detached garage. A recent price drop put this listing back in the median. Listed by Kerry Lee Hall, Cates Real Estate. See the full listing.

20 WEST STREET, APT. 7, Portland — $379,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 888 SF

This week, a contemporary condo in a vintage building is the only Portland property in this price range. Enter an open, common living space with a galley kitchen (no dishwasher) tucked into the corner. A spiral staircase goes below grade to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Nice high ceilings and big windows. Coin laundry on-site, no parking included, though the West End is wicked walkable. Open house on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. Listed by Nathan Rossignol, Gardner Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

82 SWAMP ROAD, Bridgton — $380,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,576 SF

An hour’s drive outside of Portland, the buyer gets a bonus of 8.8 acres with walking trails that are less than 10 minutes from a boat launch on Long Lake, and just a little more to skiing at Pleasant Mountain. The home was built in 1970, and though many of the interior finishes seem to have stayed so far, simple fixes might go a long way in updating. A recent price drop put this listing back in the median. Listed by Elizabeth Marks, The Real Estate Store. See the full listing.

