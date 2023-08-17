51 Flaggy Meadow Road — $525,000

3 beds, 1.5+ baths, 2,020 SF

There have been several stylish, recent updates to this circa 1947 Colonial, including a refreshed breezeway between home and two-car garage, renovated kitchen with trendy yet timeless open shelves, white tile, and a nine-foot island. The finished basement adds extra living space, there’s a wood fireplace in the living room, and an Invisible Fence is already installed if you’ve got a dog ready to run free on the nearly half-acre lot. Located just a half mile from the USM Campus. Listed by The L’Heureux Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

28 Adeline Drive — $699,900

4 beds, 3.5+ baths, 2,987 SF

The sprawling, ten-room, Cape-style home and its attached three-car garage frame a fenced-in, backyard swimming pool on this 1.65-acre property located about a mile from campus. The listing says there’s a new Buderus boiler to power the circa 1986 home, which has hardwood floors, lots of windowed or French doors, and built-in storage details. Right behind this lot are woods and easy access to Gorham Bikeway trails to get around town or explore nature. Listed by Rita Yarnold, Bay Realty. See the full listing.

173 Barstow Road — $399,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,404 SF

On the northwest edge of town with trail access to the Sebago Lake Land Reserve, you’ll find this 3.25-acre property that’s made up of two parcels, and includes the circa 1943 home, a detached two car garage with loft, and three outbuildings/sheds. Last sold in 2020, the listing says recent upgrades include a new metal roof, hot water heater, French drain, home generator, updated electrical panels and more. That’s great because you will want some leftover money to focus on fixing up the interior. Listed by Elizabeth Marks, The Real Estate Store. See the full listing.

