Most Portland public school students will head back to the classroom on Wednesday, but those signed up to attend Talbot Community School will stay home until Friday.

Mold was found in more than a dozen of the school’s classrooms.

“Out of an abundance of caution related to the mold situation, we will now open the school to staff on Thursday, Sept. 7. All students (preK, kindergarten and grades 1 through 5) will begin on Friday, Sept. 8,” Superintendent Ryan Scallon wrote in a letter to the community.

The mold, Aspergillus, is common and generally not harmful to those with healthy immune systems, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with weakened immune systems or lung disease are more at risk of health problems such as lung infections.

The mold was first detected on Aug. 16 by a teacher. The teacher informed the district that day and experts hired by the district confirmed mold in 16 classrooms and two offices on Aug. 18. The district informed the community in a a letter from Scallon the next day.

The mold was likely caused by the extremely rainy and humid summer, according to an environmental consultant hired by the district, who noted other areas in the building have been experiencing similar situations.

Most of the spaces that had mold have been cleaned and cleared for use, but some areas need additional cleaning, the district said.

The district plans to remediate all those areas and test air quality to ensure they are safe for use before opening on Friday.

“We apologize to Talbot staff, students and families for the delay. We are committed to ensuring a safe school environment for all staff and students,” Scallon wrote.

Bagged breakfast and lunch will be available for Talbot students on Wednesday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“On Thursday, Sept. 7, we expect that all spaces except for the gym will be cleaned and cleared for occupancy,” Scallon wrote. “We will not occupy the gym until it is cleared, which we anticipate will happen by early in the week of Sept. 11. We also will retest the building later in the fall.”

He said the district also plans to improve ventilation to reduce humidity levels and will change the way carpets are cleaned “so as not to exacerbate moisture levels.

