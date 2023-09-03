Portland police are renewing their call for any information about a man who has been missing for 17 years.

Miguel Oliveras, a 24-year-old man from Boston, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2006, at Platinum Plus on Riverside Street in Portland.

Oliveras is a Hispanic male, and when last seen he was approximately 5’11, 160 pounds. He had black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck, back, shoulder, and hand.

He was last seen wearing a gray camouflage long-sleeve shirt with a white t-shirt over it, green cargo shorts, and sneakers.

If anyone has information that could help solve this crime, please call the police at 207-874-8575. To provide information anonymously, call the number and leave a message on the department’s crime tip line. People can also text the keyword “PPDME” and message to 847411 (TIP411.)

