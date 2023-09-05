BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick High is well-positioned to defend its 2022 Class A title as the Dragons return all their golfers.

Freeport, meanwhile, returns one of the best players in the state in Eli Spaulding, making the Falcons a threat in Class B.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast golf teams this fall:

BRUNSWICK

Coach Mike Routhier returns his entire roster, including six seniors and two juniors.

“With a deep lineup of eight returners, all with significant competition experience in their high school golf careers, we should be a favorite for the state championship again this season,” said Routhier, who is entering his fourth season.

Seniors Charlie Austin, Garrett Countway, Brayden Grant and Ayden Marini lead the Dragons, who have won the last two Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference titles. All four were KVAC All-Conference selections. Austin and Countway qualified for the New England High School championships last season, as well.

Seniors Logan Rossignol and Jacob Scrapchansky also return.

Juniors Will and Ben Farschon return for another season. Will Farschon was a KVAC All-Conference selection last fall.

FREEPORT

Spaulding returns for his senior year after a strong summer in the Maine junior golf scene. After capturing his second straight Class B state championship, Spaulding went on to win the New England High School championship. He is the lone player left from the 2020 state championship team.

“He is without a doubt the leader of our team,” said fifth-year coach Jason Ouellette. “If our team plays to its potential, we can be in the mix at the end of the season. We have more depth this year and it is going to be difficult to pick my six for each match because they are all very close to each other in terms of scoring so far.”

Joining Spaulding are seniors Dylan Forester, Reece Perry, Rylan Siegal, Ava Stone and Connor Bowen. Junior Terrence Snow and sophomore Gavin Konecki also return. Freshmen Ryan Savona and Carter Costello are promising newcomers who should add depth.

Freeport opened the season with wins over Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region at Lake Kezar Golf Club. It also beat Cape Elizabeth at the Maine Golf Center in Freeport.

MT. ARARAT

Mt. Ararat has a first-year coach in Mike Crawford. The Eagles have a number of key golfers returning.

The Eagles are led by senior Sam Betz. Coming off a solid junior season, Betz is looking to compete as one of the top golfers in the KVAC this season.

Also returning for Mt. Ararat are seniors Kyle Ingalls, Isaac Wheeler, Andrew Calhoun and Sam Kosolosky. Junior Noah Cook and sophomore Kai Stockford also return.

New additions this year include junior Nick Creek and freshman Brady Hiltz. Junior Joe Kessler, one of the top rising basketball players on the Midcoast, also could make an impact.

“(We) are looking to improve on their season from last year and be competitive in the KVAC,” said Crawford. “A mix of veteran talent and new faces in the program, Mt. Ararat is looking to make a step in the right direction for our program.”

MORSE

The Shipbuilders also return a number of golfers who seek steadied improvement in 2023.

Morse has burst out to a 3-1 start, including wins over Lawrence and Waterville/Winslow and Oceanside.

Morse has had contributions from its whole team to start the season.

John Johnson has won all four of his matches and earned medalist honors at the Lawrence and Waterville/Winslow dual match, shooting a 44 at Bath Golf Course.

Tuck Walker has three wins while Morse has had a pair of victories each from Caleb Harvey, J.J. Rowan, Gaige Suitter, Andres Savage and Oscar Nelson.

