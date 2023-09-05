BRUNSWICK — Several field hockey teams on the Midcoast are coming off successful seasons that included deep playoff runs last fall. In 2023, the sport remains strong in the region, with Brunswick, Lisbon, Freeport and Mt. Ararat all looking for playoff success.

There is also a new head coach in the area, as Julie St. Pierre-Adams takes over at Morse.

Here is a look at some of the Midcoast teams this fall:

MT. ARARAT

Krista Chase enters her 18th season as a field hockey coach, including the last 10 at Mt. Ararat.

The Eagles finished 10-6 last year, falling in the Class A North semifinals to eventual Class A champion Skowhegan.

The Eagles lost key players to graduation and Chase will be looking at her young roster to fill some holes.

“We lost six starters to graduation and several of those positions are being replaced by freshmen,” said Chase. “I describe us as an overall young team led by some very talented veterans.”

The Eagles have a talented and dedicated group of returning starters in Audrey Marchildon (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference second team), Grace Keleher (KVAC second team), Phoebe Fitzpatrick, Alex Graf and Lydia Hiltz. Danika Siatras will take charge in net.

Sophomores Mak Tidwell and Rebekah St. Pierre will add depth.

Freshmen Krystah Coen and Sarah Middleton should contribute as well.

“The big question is how long it will take this group to find their rhythm,” Chase said. “Putting together all the little pieces is our biggest coaching challenge and there is no better group to do that with than this one.”

The Eagles opened the season with a 6-0 win over Camden Hills. They will host Messalonskee on Wednesday.

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons open the 2023 season looking for redemption after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Mt. Ararat in double overtime in last year’s Class A North quarterfinals. The Dragons return their top two scorers and also have some needed depth.

Senior Kiki Dinsmore (KVAC second-team) and junior Ava Wolverton (KVAC honorable mention) return to provide the offensive punch. Seniors Sydney Drake and Marissa Zavitz have stepped into key leadership roles, both on the field and off. Senior Maddy Duchette, the Dragons’ lone returning defender, looks to leading the younger players around her. Duchette’s younger sister, Ella, is coming off a solid sophomore year in goal. Felicity Jackson (KVAC All-Rookie team) is a returning starter who has continued to bring her game to another level, head coach Carrie Sullivan said.

Junior Brooke Bryant will be stepping up from junior varsity to the center-midfield position. Junior Skyler Augustine, also a goalie, will be seeing more varsity time on the field.

Ruby Hill returns after missing last year with an injury and the offensive line will also be sparked by juniors Sadie Correa, Lily Hanna, Abby Smith and Paige Botts.

Varsity newcomers Quinn McCormack and Hailie Morton will add depth.

“Again, this year our team goal is to make playoffs in a tough Class A North schedule,” said Sullivan. “We lost eight seniors last year, so we have some new varsity sophomores and juniors who will be forced to mature quickly to fill some starting roles, but I know they’re up for the challenge.”

Most of the teams Brunswick will face this season play on turf, and more night games are on the schedule.

“Those always have an exciting energy to them,” Sullivan said.

The Dragons played Brewer at the University of Maine’s new field hockey complex Tuesday and will have their senior game at Bowdoin College against Mt. Blue (Oct. 10).

LISBON

The Greyhounds had success last year, going 13-4 and reaching the Class C South regional final, where they fell to eventual state champion Winthrop, 1-0.

“(We) took a big hit from graduation, losing 11 seniors and nine starters, including Miss Maine finalist Haley-Jane Tuplin,” said head coach Julie Petrie, who is in her 13th season. “This team is young, with no seniors, and will rely on the returners for leadership. The team is working hard, learning and growing each day. Players need to step up and fill roles while improving throughout the season.”

Key returners include juniors Ava Russo, Riley Hoyle, Mackenzie Theriault, and sophomore Alivia Saunders.

Promising newcomers include Sophie Cote, Tiana Seaborne, Delina Daigle, Aubriana Bright, Pelle O’Kane, Melanie Simmons, Ella Morales, Payton Hoyle, Chloe McDaniel and Hayleigh Perron.

Lisbon opened the season with a 2-0 win over Telstar. It hosts Dirigo on Wednesday.

MORSE

St. Pierre-Adams comes to Morse with plenty of coaching experience in the Midcoast, but also inherits a program with low numbers. The Shipbuilders had just 13 players last season.

The new coach said she will lean on Lillian Pomerleau, Emma Hart, Olivia Cunningham and Sonya Viselli for leadership this fall.

“The girls have been practicing/conditioning throughout the summer on their own without a coach,” said St. Pierre-Adams. “I am anticipating they will help the others develop their skills and knowledge of the game through their positive role models’ efforts.”

Freshmen include Deirdre Harte, Willow Halpin and Laura Kelly.

“This will be a building and learning year for myself as their coach and for the players,” the first-year coach said. “With numbers so low last year, offensive and defensive skills were challenging to develop. I am excited for the enthusiasm of the players. They are motivated to learn, develop and build the program.”

The Shipbuilders opened with losses to Gardiner and at Lawrence. They face more tough tests with games at Mt. Ararat (Saturday) and at Leavitt (Monday).

FREEPORT

The Falcons fell just one game short of the school’s first-ever state championship in 2022, losing to Lawrence in the Class B final.

Scoring threat Emily Groves, who scored 24 goals last year as a freshman, returns to the Falcons. Junior forward Anna Machino, who scored the winning goal in the B South final, returns, along with sophomore Lizalyn Boudreau, who had seven assists last season.

Liza Flower and goalie Maddie Kryzak are among the newcomers for coach Marcia Wood.

“(We’re) still a young team, building from what we learned last year, working on filling in the positions of graduated seniors,” said Wood.

The Falcons dropped their season opener to Yarmouth, 4-3. Freeport has some big road games looming, including Brunswick (Saturday), Greely (Sept. 18) and Mt. Ararat (Sept. 30).

