FREEPORT – Elizabeth “Betsy” (Gamble) Simonitis, known to many as Betsy. Betsy was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 30, 2023.

She was born in Barre, Vt. on Aug. 16, 1939 to Gerald “Pee Wee” Gamble and Gladys Wood Gamble. In 1943, they moved to Bath when “Pee Wee” joined the motion picture projectionist union. She graduated from Woolwich Grammar School in 1953 and Morse High School in 1957. Her favorite subjects were gymnastics, sports, Majorettes, Rifle Club, and days off.

Her first job was as a bookkeeper at the uptown theater in 1955. She would later retire from IBM in 1973. She moved to Freeport in 1979. On July 4th 1983 she and her husband (William) started Country Redemption Center which is still in operation.

One of her favorite pastimes was reading and having visits from family, friends, and neighbors. In her younger days she liked dancing and was known to occasionally stand on her head and walk on her hands.

Everyone knew her as a friendly, kind, caring, and generous person who always had a good sense of humor which often included a good laugh at her own expense. Even though not a regular church goer, she was a person of authentic faith that was rooted in Christ.

She also had a love for animals and had many cats and dogs over her lifetime. She was especially fond of Shetland Sheepdogs or “Shelties”.

She was predeceased by William J. Simonitis (husband); Gerald “Pee Wee” Gamble (father), Gladys Wood Gamble (mother), and Betty Goodall Gamble (stepmother); Anita Michaud (sister) and her husband David Michaud Sr.; David Michaud Jr. (nephew).

She is survived by Peter Simonitis (son), Renee (daughter-in-law), Emerald (grandchild), Brandon (grandchild), and Anderson (grandchild) of Auburn; Daniel Simonitis (son), Catherine (daughter-in-law), Iris and Naomi (grand dogs) of Durham; Alan Scribner (son); Kaelee and Jessica (grandchildren) of Avon Conn.;

Jimmy Michaud (nephew) his wife Mary and their kids Haley and Dylan of Topsham.

Viewing hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

