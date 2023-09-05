The Maine State Police have joined South Portland police in investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in woods near the Home Depot on Clark’s Pond Parkway on Tuesday.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern told News Center Maine that officers responded at around 4:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a person lying on an embankment. Officers found the woman’s body in the woods.

South Portland Police and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

News Center Maine said officers spent most of Tuesday evening at the scene.

