The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is looking for experienced classical musicians to audition for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members who performs a full range of orchestral literature from the classical to modern periods.
A community-based organization, the orchestra draws players and audiences from south of Portland to Rockland along the coast, and inland from Augusta to the Lewiston-Auburn area. Its members all volunteer their time to practice and perform with the Midcoast Symphony, hosting four concerts each center at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham and the Franco Center in Lewiston.
Musicians interested in joining the orchestra for its season starting in September should call (207) 315-1712 or email info@midcoastsymphony.org to set up an audition.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.