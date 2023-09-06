The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is looking for experienced classical musicians to audition for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members who performs a full range of orchestral literature from the classical to modern periods.

A community-based organization, the orchestra draws players and audiences from south of Portland to Rockland along the coast, and inland from Augusta to the Lewiston-Auburn area. Its members all volunteer their time to practice and perform with the Midcoast Symphony, hosting four concerts each center at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham and the Franco Center in Lewiston.

Musicians interested in joining the orchestra for its season starting in September should call (207) 315-1712 or email info@midcoastsymphony.org to set up an audition.

