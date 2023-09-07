A Brunswick man was arrested Wednesday after police said he attacked and seriously injured a driver in a fit of road rage.

Nicholas Orr, 61, of Thompson Street, was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said on Monday, Orr was driving a green moped and cut off a 76-year-old male driver at the intersection of Maine and Mill streets. Orr then attacked the victim, who was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police said Orr drove off after the attack. Officers arrested him at his home Wednesday afternoon and seized “multiple items of evidence” after obtaining a search warrant.

Orr was released on $500 bond. He’s due in Cumberland County Superior Court Nov. 21.

