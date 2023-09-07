HARPSWELL – William Gordon Mills passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023, surrounded by family. He was 37. Will is survived by his parents Barry and Karen, and his younger brothers, Henry and George. The Mills family held a private funeral.

﻿Will was born in New York City in 1986. His parents moved Will and his two brothers to Brunswick, Maine in 2001. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 2004 and returned to New York to attend Columbia University. At Columbia, Will was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He earned his undergraduate degree in history in 2008. After graduation, Will remained in New York and planned to pursue further advanced degrees in history.

﻿In early 2009, Will was diagnosed with brain cancer. Will underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy to defeat the cancer. After over a year of treatment, Will’s cancer remitted. But rare complications from his treatments caused near complete paralysis.

﻿Will survived. From late 2010 until 2023, Will lived at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Thanks to the excellent care from Spaulding staff and his nursing assistants, Will was able to lead an active life for over a decade after his illness began. He was an avid audiobook listener, Lord of the Rings fan, and Jeopardy devotee. As a lifelong Yankees fan, he loved watching his team visit Fenway Park. Will enjoyed going to the movies, listening to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and attending concerts by his favorite band, Guster. He cared about family, treasuring their lengthy visits.

﻿Will was brave and stubborn. He always wore his Derek Jeter jersey at Fenway. He cheered when his Giants beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. And despite his circumstances, Will never complained or asked why he had to face these challenges. Rather, he continued to make friends wherever he went, winning over hearts with slight eyebrow raises and mouthed words. He inspired all around him to find fullness in life, to persist in the face of hard times, and to laugh in the face of unimaginable sadness. May his memory be a blessing.

