Maine School Administrative District 75’s Policy Committee experienced pushback and hostility from parents while making alterations to its first-ever policy regarding transgender students at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Serving the communities of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham, SAD 75 joins the ranks of several Maine school districts that have already adopted policies to protect transgender and gender-expansive students’ rights — other districts with active policies include Portland, York and Yarmouth.

Sample policy and revisions MSMA sample policy “In the case of a student who has not yet informed their parent(s)/guardian(s), the administrator should first discuss parent/guardian involvement with the student to avoid inadvertently putting the student at risk by contacting their parent(s)/guardian(s). The student will be notified by the administrator before contacting their parent(s)/guardian(s). “If requested by the student or deemed necessary by the administration to address school-related issues, a plan will be developed by the school in consultation with the student and other meeting participants. If the student has an IEP and/or a 504 Plan, the provisions of these plans should be taken into consideration in developing a plan for addressing transgender and gender-expansive issues within the school program.” Revisions adopted by SAD 75 “In the case of a student who has not yet informed their parent(s)/guardian(s) of their desire to assert a gender identity or expression different from the gender assigned at birth, the administrator or appropriately designated personnel shall first discuss parent/guardian involvement with the student. The student shall be notified by the administrator or appropriately designated personnel prior to their parent(s)/guardian(s)being contacted and shall have the opportunity at that time or at any point to pause the planning process. Stopping or pausing the process does not prevent the student from continuing to access school support services, including counselors and social workers. “The planning meeting shall involve the student’s parent(s)/guardian(s) unless the superintendent, after due investigation, knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that involving the parent(s)/guardian(s) would likely lead to abuse or neglect of the student, as defined in Maine’s Child and Family Services and Child Protection Act 22M.R.S. §§ 4002; 4011-A). In such cases, the superintendent shall take appropriate steps to protect the student, including ensuring appropriate state and local authorities are contacted.”

Policy Committee member Mike Timberlake said they have been working on revising a sample policy provided by the Maine School Management Association since February. He said the committee has taken the responsibility seriously and weighed the thoughts and opinions of mental health professionals, administrators, parents and transgender individuals.

The new policy is intended to foster a safe learning environment free from discrimination, harassment and bullying, and to assist the educational and social integration of transgender and gender-expansive students, according to the MSMA.

Members of the group Parents Rights in Education attended the Wednesday meeting to vocalize concerns about the school concealing a student’s new gender identity from parents or legal guardians.

Former SAD 75 school board member Eric Lusk disagreed with the wording of the sample policy, claiming it would endanger children by allowing the school to hide a student’s newfound gender identity from parents.

“Kids who go down the LGBTQ track are more at risk of self-harm, so why would you want to conceal that?” Lusk said.

Bowdoinham parent Greg Caffrey said the policy was “garbage.”

“Just because we don’t believe in their pronouns or whatever else is on social media, you are alienating parents,” Caffrey said.

According to the American Medical Association, a study done in 2018 by the Journal of Adolescent Health found transgender youth who could use accurate names and pronouns experienced 71% fewer symptoms of severe depression, a 34% drop in suicidal thoughts and a 65% decrease in suicide attempts.

Lewiston High School teacher River Khoriaty said they agreed with a policy that would protect the privacy of transgender students. Being transgender and an educator, Khoriaty said they have witnessed firsthand that not all students come from “accepting homes.”

“The policy should not forcibly out children to their parents but create a safe space for them to talk,” Khoriaty said.

Jim Burn of Topsham agreed that the school system should create a safe space for all students.

“I support this policy as is,” Burn said. “If I had a child who felt uncomfortable talking to me about their identity, I would hope they’d feel comfortable speaking with a trusted authority figure at school.”

After two hours of discussion, the committee agreed to adopt verbiage from the Yarmouth School District’s policy (see sidebar). Timberlake said the final draft of this policy will be sent to the SAD 75 board to be discussed Sept. 14, and a final vote will take place on Sept. 28.

“The goal is to provide students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and all other employees of the district clear guidance on how MSAD 75 will support students who wish to affirm their gender identity within the school system,” said school board Chairperson Hutson Hayward. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming students are already a part of our schools, and have been for some time, and it is important for the district to provide guidelines and courses of action for everyone to understand and trust.”

