Towns are a lot like people. They need love, care and perhaps a birthday party.

Bowdoinham is turning 261 years old, and residents will celebrate in style with a parade, fundraisers, games and a whimsical inflatable duck derby this weekend.

“We will be having a variety of events going on,” said Lisa-Marie Curtis, deputy town clerk. “This year, we are having our first-ever cornhole tournament.”

Festivities for Celebrate Bowdoinham start Friday evening with a pie contest at 5 p.m. and the annual Chicken Run. Saturday events begin with the farmers market at 8:30 a.m. and a kickoff parade at 10 a.m., followed by a lobster crate race, face painting, a zucchini car race, food vendors and more. The evening culminates with a fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Funds raised by the celebration will help repair the Town Hall after it was barred from use this year due to structural issues.

For a full schedule of events and musical guests, visit bowdoinham.com.

