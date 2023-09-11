Towns are a lot like people. They need love, care and perhaps a birthday party.
Bowdoinham is turning 261 years old, and residents will celebrate in style with a parade, fundraisers, games and a whimsical inflatable duck derby this weekend.
“We will be having a variety of events going on,” said Lisa-Marie Curtis, deputy town clerk. “This year, we are having our first-ever cornhole tournament.”
Festivities for Celebrate Bowdoinham start Friday evening with a pie contest at 5 p.m. and the annual Chicken Run. Saturday events begin with the farmers market at 8:30 a.m. and a kickoff parade at 10 a.m., followed by a lobster crate race, face painting, a zucchini car race, food vendors and more. The evening culminates with a fireworks display at 8 p.m.
Funds raised by the celebration will help repair the Town Hall after it was barred from use this year due to structural issues.
For a full schedule of events and musical guests, visit bowdoinham.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.