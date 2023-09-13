Barbara Ann (Hudson) Tibbetts, 89, of Bath, died Sunday, September 10, 2023.

She was born in Woolwich, Maine on June 30, 1934, daughter of John and Thelma (Stimpson) Hudson and was one of eight children. She was known to many as Barbie.

Barbara married Charles (Sonny) Tibbetts on March 6, 1954. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary prior to Charles’ passing in 2014.

She was a proud Air Force wife and loved her travels during Charles’ career, living in Georgia, Maine, Kansas, Japan and Arizona, ultimately returning to Bath upon his retirement in 1973. She made each place a home and raised three children along the way.

Barbara and Charles continued their travels after his retirement from the Air Force and enjoyed trips to Florida and Hawaii. Many summer trips were taken to Bar Harbor with her sister Nancy and friend Pat.

After being a homemaker for many years, Barbara started her working career in several clothing stores and ultimately opened Barbara T’s Clothing and Barbara T’s Tanning Salon in downtown Bath. Her family was very proud of these accomplishments.

Barbie was an avid baker and well known for her whoopie pies and frosted sugar cookies. She always said her secret was the special cookie sheet her father made for her in the 1950s. She took great delight in making her chocolate no-bake cookies for her brothers. While living in Japan she took a cake decorating class and her children couldn’t wait to devour her weekly creations.

She is survived by her children; Robert Tibbetts of North Hanover, New Jersey, Vicki Tibbetts of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Terri Soule and her husband Daniel of Phippsburg, her grandchildren; Sheri Nelson and husband Mark of Bath, Becky Ramos of Sierra Vista, Arizona, David Moore and his partner Lisa Kingsbury of Chelsea, Justin Tibbetts and his wife Amy of Trenton, New Jersey, and Jason Tibbetts and his wife Jennifer of Ocean City, New Jersey, and her great grandchildren; Taylor Pelletier, De’Anthony Echols, Amaya Ramos, Dylan Moore, Clayton Moore, Charles Tibbetts and Jordan Tibbetts. In addition she is survived by her brother David Hudson of Bath, and her sister Jeannette Hudson Arsenault and her husband Joseph of West Bath.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles, her parents, brothers, Lloyd “Skip” Hudson, John “Jack” Hudson and Peter Bruce Hudson, sisters, Nancy Hudson Boucher and Sonja Hudson Nadeau; brother-in-law, Alfred Boucher and sisters-in- law, Judy Hudson and Rita Hudson.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 18th, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, September 19th at the funeral home. After burial a gathering will immediately follow at the West Bath Fire Department. All are welcome.

