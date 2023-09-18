TOPSHAM – Mt. Ararat scored three early goals and then cruised to 5-0 victory over rival Brunswick in a Class A North field hockey game Monday night at Stadium FIeld.

Junior Lydia Hiltz and senior Phoebe Fitzpatrick each scored two goals for the Eagles.

Mt. Ararat (4-1) got the only goal it would need when Hiltz found the back of the cage with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

“It came across in the front and I was able to push it in,” said Hiltz. “It’s so important to get that first goal. It sets the tone for the game.”

Hiltz scored her second goal seven minutes into the second quarter when she beat Brunswick goalie Ella Duchette. Fitzpatrick pushed across the third goal of the half two minutes later.

“It was so important for us to get that first goal,” said Mt. Ararat coach Krista Chase. “Once Lydia scored a couple of goals it opened the door for us. We spread out our scoring. It seems every game we have a different scorer.”

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

Brunswick scored two minutes into the third quarter — or so it thought; the officials got together and waved off the goal because of a dangerous play.

“We didn’t have a lot of shots, but we executed that corner very well and thought we had a goal,” said Brunswick coach Carrie Sullivan, whose team dropped to 1-4.

Fitzpatrick tallied her second goal nine minutes into the second half. After Duchette made a lunging save, a scramble ensued in front of the cage before Fitzpatrick pushed the loose ball in for the goal.

“It was crazy down there. I just saw the ball and was happy to score,” said Fitzpatrick.

Audrey Marchildon also scored for the Eagles.

“It was good to come out and fight in this weather. I thought both teams did a good job with it,” said Chase. “It was good to back into the win column.”

The Eagles won their first three games to open the season before they fell to defending Class A champion Skowhegan 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 13.

After dropping their first three contests, the Dragons blanked Hampden Academy 6-0 and were looking to carry that momentum into Monday’s game.

However, the Eagles came out strong, forcing Sullivan to call a timeout with her team trailing 3-0.

“I told them this there was no way we were going to roll over, and from that point on they fought as hard as they could,” said Sullivan. “They are an excellent team and they’re going to be fighting for it in the end, but I was so happy with the effort my team gave (Monday).”

Brunswick hosts Oxford Hills on Thursday while Mt. Ararat next travels to Hampden Academy on Wednesday.

