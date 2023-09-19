ARROWSIC – William Charles Blaiklock, of Arrowsic, passed away Sept 4 after a long battle with dementia. He was 87. The eldest of three brothers, Bill was born in Glenn Ridge, N.J. in 1936 to Tom and Grace Blaiklock.

Inspired by summer sailing trips on his family’s schooner, Bill attended MIT, earning a degree in naval architecture in 1959. While there he was an active sail racer, and crewed on several ocean yacht races after graduation.

After starting his career at a number of New York firms, including Grumman and Gibbs and Cox, Bill moved to Maine to work at BIW in 1974, where he had a long and rewarding career. After retirement he continued to work into his 80s as a consultant on boatbuilding projects ranging from littoral combat ships, to private yachts, to historic recreations.

In addition to his professional career, Bill loved working on his farm in Arrowsic, raising animals, tinkering with machinery, and making apple cider. He was a long time member of the Sagadahoc County chapter of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, where he served in multiple leadership positions.

In 1989, Bill got together with concerned friends to co-found the Lower Kennebec Regional Land Trust, now known as KELT. He also served for many years on the Arrowsic planning board, conservation commission, and shellfish committee.

Bill is survived by Noreen O’Callaghan Blaiklock, his wife of 62 years; sons Peter, Edward, and Jeremy, daughter-in-law Kimberly Madden; grandchildren Sebastian, Rowan, and Lucas; as well as his brother Robert.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Oct 15 at 1 p.m. at the Bath Freight Shed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the:

Kennebec Estuary

Land Trust

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous