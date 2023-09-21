HANOVER, N.H. – Guy Trask Emery, 92, of Brunswick, Maine and Hanover, NH, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 14. Born May 22, 1931, in Manchester, N.H., Guy was the second child of Henry A. and Ruth T. Emery. His brother Henry “Hank” A. Emery was five years older.

Guy spent his early childhood in Colebrook, N.H. before moving to South Paris, Maine, where in winter he skied down the frozen Little Androscoggin River to get to school. In 1945, he entered Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, graduating as valedictorian in 1949. It was there that Guy met his beloved wife, Marilyn Judkins (Gould valedictorian of 1950). He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1953. Guy and Marilyn married in 1955 and lived in Cambridge, Mass. A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Karen Lee. A second daughter, Kimberly Lynn, was born in 1964.

Guy earned his Ph.D. in experimental nuclear physics from Harvard and began a post doc at the Brookhaven National Laboratory, while also teaching at SUNY Stony Brook. He accepted a position at Indiana University in 1966, where he taught physics for over two decades. The opportunity to be chairman of the physics department at Bowdoin College brought Guy and Marilyn to Brunswick in 1988. They designed their own house, where Guy resided until this past fall, when he relocated to Hanover, N.H.

Guy and Marilyn enjoyed traveling in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. They would often spend the holidays in Connecticut with their daughter, Karen, her husband, Tom, and their four children. They also enjoyed taking leisurely drives down the coast to Gainesville, Fla. to enjoy warmer weather with Kim and her wife, Kathryn. Guy retired from Bowdoin in 1999 but continued to write and consult.

Marilyn passed away in 2003, after 48 years of loving marriage. Over the next 20 years, Guy would continue to exercise his brilliant mind, attending scientific conferences and researching the history of physics. In summers, he enjoyed attending the Show Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake and the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario. He was a man of many interests, as anyone looking over his large library would see. He could often be found sitting in his sunroom completing the Times Sunday crossword in pen, or by the TV catching a Red Sox game. He loved music and was a fine pianist. He also enjoyed local theater. Ruth Peck, of Brunswick, brought great joy and companionship to Guy until her death this past June. Over the past five years, “Dada,” as Guy was affectionately known to his grandchildren, became a great-grandfather to four little ones.

He is survived by daughter Karen and her husband,Tom Young of Wardsboro, Vt.; Kim Emery and her wife Kathryn Baker of Gainesville, Fla.; his grandchildren, Meredith and husband Eric, Amanda and husband Aziz, Jeffrey, and Vanessa; and four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Colette, Owen, and Lucas. He also leaves behind a niece, Ptarmigan Emery, and nephews, Trask Emery and Timothy Emery, all of Colorado, and nieces Joan Bickford and Susan Longfellow, both of Wiscasset, Maine.

A burial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 p.m., Lower Gloucester Cemetery, New Gloucester, Maine.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to one of the following:

The Marilyn Judkins Emery scholarship Fund at Gould Academy, which provides needs-based tuition support to students from Oxford County, Maine:

Gould Development Office

PO Box 860

Bethel, ME 04217

PEN America, an organization of writers and allies dedicated to promoting creative expression and defending the liberties that make it possible.

For more information about PEN America’s current fight against book bans and educational censorship, visit pen.org/issue/book-bans. pen.org/give

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous