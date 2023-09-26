The Gorham Police Department is investigating five incidents of vandals shooting at vehicles this week, according to Chief Christopher Sanborn.

Police first responded at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 to a report of gun vandalism to a vehicle on South Street. A pellet rifle/BB gun was used and four additional incidents were reported throughout Monday night and Tuesday, Sanborn said in a press release.

Similar incidents were reported in Buxton and Scarborough, he said.

A white Ford Econoline van has been identified as a potential vehicle of interest. Potential suspects also have been identified, Sanborn said.

Police are asking other residents who have experienced similar vandalism to contact their local departments. Witnesses are urged to contact Gorham Police Department at 222-1660.

