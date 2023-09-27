Over 400 players have already signed up for an available 500 memberships to an indoor pickleball facility that is expected to open in South Portland in January.

The Wicked Pickle is now under construction at 2401 Broadway, across from Postal Service Way at the Scarborough town line. It will have eight courts, including four professional courts, and will host tournaments, clinics and lessons, according to owner Tony Miner. It also will have a lounge, a smoothie bar and a full-service cafe.

Miner says there’s a big need for the 25,500-square-foot facility. While there are indoor pickleball courts across the state to accommodate the fastest-growing sport in the nation, most are located within municipal recreational centers or are indoor spaces that have been converted for pickleball use.

“We don’t really have a place like this that’s dedicated strictly to pickleball,” he said. “It’s a brand new build from the ground up, so I can kind of design it the way I’d like.”

Indoor courts are especially hard to come by when the weather grows cold, he said.

“People are just out and about trying to find any place to play,” Miner said. “During the winter months, it’s tough. There’s just no place to go.”

Anthony Johnson, deputy director of South Portland Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, said demand for pickleball courts in the city is high – and growing.

“We do what we can with pickleball, and there are always requests for more,” Johnson said.

The South Portland Community Center and Redbank Community Center offer drop-in pickleball times at indoor courts, but in the winter, when other activities are also forced inside, scheduling gets more complicated, he said.

The Wicked Pickle will offer opportunities for casual play and lessons but will also be able to host professional tournaments and spectators.

“The unique part about the facility is it’s wide open,” Miner said. “We’ll have bleachers on each side of the professional courts where people will be able to come in and sit and watch, and we’ll be able to hold tournaments.”

The cafe, which will serve beer, wine and food, will be over 3,000 square feet.

“That space, we’ll have a bottom floor and a top floor looking out over the facility,” he said.

The Wicked Pickle will be open to non-members at designated times. Membership includes discounts on open and drop-in play, private court rentals, lessons and league play. Memberships range from $39 to $99 per month.

Miner has capped memberships at 500 while he gets his business off the ground and 80% of those have already been claimed. He expects to raise that cap in the future.

Representatives of the Atlantic Region of the USA Pickleball Association, which includes New England, did not respond to a request for comment.

For more information on The Wicked Pickle, go to thewickedpickle.me.

