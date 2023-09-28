Racoon positive for rabies

A racoon from Buxton tested positive for rabies on Sept. 15, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page.

“Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed that a racoon from our town tested positive for rabies … Make sure to never touch an animal that is wild or unknown” and be sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

For more information on rabies, visit maine.gov/dhhs/rabies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: