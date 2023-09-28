Library Friends

trip, meeting

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will travel to Maine Wildlife Park Saturday, Sept. 30, for their annual summer trip. Members will meet at the parking lot at 9 a.m. and return between 2 and 3 p.m. Participants should bring a bagged lunch. To become a member, fill out the form at walkerfriends.org/join. The annual fee is $5.

The Friends’ regular meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the local history room at the library. The public is welcome to join.

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Stevenson to speak

at Legion Post 62

Westbrook Economic Development Director Daniel Stevenson will speak at an American Legion Post 62 meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the post headquarters at 17 Dunn St.

The post is looking for new members, according to Post Commander Dennis Marrotte. “We (invite) … interested Westbrook veterans who want to meet and work with fellow veterans at the Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62. We are looking for recently retired service members from all the services,” he said in an announcement.

Tips for Charity

returns Dec. 8

The Tips for Charity luncheon during the Festival of Trees celebration will return Dec. 8 at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, according to organizer Roberta Morrill.

Plans call for one sitting at 15 tables and parking will include the lot at Walker Memorial Library. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit local charities. This will be the first full event since the onset of the pandemic. A partial luncheon was held in 2021.

The Festival of Trees will take place Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 at the church at 810 Main St. Learn more at westbrookfestivaloftrees.com or call the church at 854-9157.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 26, 1973, that Donald Johnson, 18, was in a snowstorm at Baxter Peak on Katahdin.

