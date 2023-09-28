Let me tell you about my nephew Toucalit (Touc), one of my favorite people in the whole world. Yes, his name (bestowed on him by his oldest sister) is unusual, but quirky names were the norm in that family. HIs siblings were Maggie, Christmas, Mardi Gras, Doubie (for marijuana), Valentine and Frisco. Touc was the middle child.

It’s an understatement to call Touc’s family life “dysfunctional.” The term “horrific” fits better. His mother and father (never married) moved all around the western United States at least twice a year, trying to keep ahead of bill collectors or the police or maybe to chase yet another fanciful dream. Drugs and abuse, both physical and mental, ran rampant.

“What I remember about growing up,” recalls Touc, “were moving, violence and hunger. I refused to accept the conditions we were living in. I knew it wasn’t right. Sometimes I’d even take my own dirty clothes to the laundromat. I always tried to stay out of sight and fly under the radar.”

The seven kids were sometimes placed into foster homes and then put back with their parents when their parents had satisfied the demands of a judge. Touc and his siblings were finally set free when Touch was 12 years old.

“I had no hope before I was 12,” says Touc. “I thought I’d be dead by the time I was 18 years old. I was so grateful to have a second chance at life.”

He worked two jobs while he was in high school, as a landscape architect after school and at an Italian seafood restaurant in San Francisco (Sabella & La Torre), on the weekends. At the restaurant he met Paul, an immigrant from Thailand, a mentor with whom he remains close to this day.

Touc took some college courses, but school never resonated with him. He got his education by spending hours in the library; he now describes public libraries as “the key to learning.” He fell one course short of earning his college degree.

In 1995 when he was 23 years old, Touc read an article by the financial writer Jane Bryan Quinn because he wanted to learn how to get out of credit card debt. “She said that after you get out of debt you need to get in the habit of saving and investing.” And that’s exactly what Touc began doing. He read everything he could find about stock market trends over the years and began to invest, while he was working at his first two jobs (Bear Stearns and the Federal Reserve).

When the children of Paul, his friend and mentor from the restaurant, moved to the United States, Touc began tutoring them in English. That led to a deep friendship with Paul’s son Art, a brilliant young man who went on to study economics at the University of California at Davis. The two young men shared a deep interest in the historical trends in financial markets and in testing various financial models.

Touc and Art created their own blogs, but because their philosophies aligned so well, they decided to merge forces and create “New Low Observer” in 2009. (Go to newlowobserver.com) Moreover, they started a Twitter account called (@newlowobserver), which has over 10,000 followers, including several top minds in economics, finance and the world of investing. (By the way, I have reviewed the New Low Observer it is extraordinary. Rich detail, savvy analysis, sensible recommendations.)

On the personal front, Touc is married to Nancy, whose parents came from China. They have a son Andy, formerly Sophia. Andy and Nancy, who teaches history in high school, are both immensely talent artists.

Because of his steady savvy investing approach, Touc has already compiled sufficient assets to retire from his current job at age 51, but he has no intention of doing so. In addition to his regular job, he spends eight to 10 hours a day, studying markets and trends and working on New Low Observer related activity.

When asked his advice for young people, Touc says, “If you’re in college, start up your own business. Even if you fail, you’ll learn something and you can try again.”

I should note that Touc feels a special affinity for immigrants, like his friend Paul and Paul’s son Art. “They have such enthusiasm; it’s infectious.”

As you can see, Toucalit Benton is an extraordinary young man. We’ve had many delightful conversations during his visits to Maine. Whether we’re discussing world affairs or investing or domestic politics, I feel like I’m talking to one of those experts on television. Touc is an amazing observer. I can sense his mind working, whenever we talk or wherever we go. He still has so much to see and so much to learn. And so, in truth, do we all if we just pay attention.

