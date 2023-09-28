Maine harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 30, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Ham, potatoes, baked beans, roasted vegetables, squash, zucchini, pumpkin bread, cider and apple pies or crisp. $10, $5 ages 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout options.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Oct. 4, noon, St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation $4 per person.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Lions harvest supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, carrots, turnips and dessert. $12, $5 children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: