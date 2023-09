Authors/Poetry

Sept. 30

Robert Spencer author talk: “Francena Hallett’s Heart,” 1:30 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. bridgtonlibrary.org

Oct. 4

Matt Cost author talk: “Velma Gone Awry” and “Mainely Wicked,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Film

Sept. 28

“So B. It” (2016): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Advertisement

“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 5

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” (1993): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Sept. 28

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

Sept. 29

The Orbits: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Continental Breakdown: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 30

Down East Dead: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Bryan Frates: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Oct. 1

Terrin Connor: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 4

Dalton Dover: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 6

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 7

Alison Brown: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ragged Jack: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 8

Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Oct. 5-22

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: