In response to the forum piece “Save downtown Westbrook’s free public parking lots” submitted by Andrew Broaddus on Aug. 10 and similar letters submitted by various residents, I am writing to help address some concerns. As we approach the completion of the new downtown parking garage, which will be opening soon, the city had designated other lots in the downtown for future development as part of the tax increment financing district to fund the parking garage and other future downtown improvements, while also supporting plans the city has been working on for decades. Earlier this year we released a request for proposals for those lots and received responses from interested developers. As this process advances, we have received a number of concerns from residents and businesses.

I hear the concerns of residents regarding development of downtown parking lots, and I want to assure everyone that we are committed to working with the community, businesses and developers to ensure that we move forward with successful projects that work for everyone. I sincerely believe that is possible. Most of the efforts to redevelop the downtown have been planned for decades and prior to the election of current city officials. The goal of the Downtown Westbrook Revitalization Study, which was done in 1999 (when I was 12 years old) and refined in 2007 (while serving in my second year on the City Council), specifically calls for this type of proposed development to restore downtown activity following the negative effects of urban renewal.

The city made changes to zoning decades ago and along with investments of the city, we are finally seeing some of this planning come to fruition. Now that we have invested in a parking garage, which will be free to users, we will have a significant abundance of parking in the downtown. Let me repeat, there will be 400-plus free parking spaces in the new downtown garage, which is opening soon. With the housing shortage, the investment of affordable and other types of housing downtown, along with potential mixed commercial or municipal uses, will help to support downtown businesses while also increase housing opportunities. All of which is exactly what the plans have called for and many in the community have supported over the years.

I believe there is middle ground on this issue which can preserve some parking for the church and nearby businesses while also following through with growth and development for the downtown, which has been planned out for decades. I hope everyone will take the time to see the proposals along with a list of frequently asked questions and be willing to work with us on efforts to strike a balance. More information about this proposed development, associated documents and frequently asked questions can be found on the city’s website at westbrookmaine.com/downtowndevelopment. I appreciate everyone taking the time to look over the materials and their willingness to participate in the lengthy public process which will be taking place in the months and years ahead.

