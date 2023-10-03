TOPSHAM – Conrad J. LeBourdais, 96, of Topsham, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. He was born one of 18 children in Brunswick on April 21, 1927, the son of George and Almina Labbe Lebourdais.

Conrad served for three years during WWII in the US Navy and he drove an AKA Landing Craft. He returned home when the war was over and worked at Pejepscot Papermill as a boiler technician until his retirement. He married Marilyn Bowley and raised a family in Pejepscot.

He was full of life, loved being with people and wanted to make folks laugh. He enjoyed going to his grandson’s baseball and football games in Lisbon. The kiddos all knew him as Grampy.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, and his son, Daniel.

He is survived by his daughter Norma Boulet and her husband Raymond of Greene; two grandsons, Gary Daniel and Peter King of Massachusetts; great-grandson Dev and his partner Tasha; and two great-great-grandchildren Marcel and Audree of New Hampshire.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Oct. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Stetsons Funeral Home, followed by interment beside his wife Marilyn with military honors at the Old Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Blue Star Ave., Augusta.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhom.com.

