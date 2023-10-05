RICHMOND — Hunter Mason notched a hat trick and Benjamin Fournier had two goals and four assists to lead Richmond past Pine Tree 8-0 in boys soccer action Thursday.

Kenny Mecham, David Edwards and Cody Fournier each chipped in with a goal for the Bobcats (8-1-0). Edwards also played part of the game at goalkeeper, splitting time with Finn Foster.

Pine Tree falls to 4-3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

NYA 2, MORSE 1: Freshman Natasha Godfrey broke a tie to give the Panthers the win in North Yarmouth.

Caroline Matusovich, another freshman, had the first goal for NYA (7-1-3).

Edie McKay scored for the Shipbuilders (4-7-0) and Shea Brochu had the assist.

FREEPORT 3, YORK 1: Kenzie Cochran, Silvi Strong and Sadi Grogan scored and Amanda Panciocco made six saves as the Falcons (7-2-3) defeated the Wildcats (3-5-2) in Freeport.

Grace Clayton scored for York. Ella Hickey finished with eight saves.

